‘Lack Of Sponsorship Stalled 2017 National League’

A board member of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Ahmed Abubakar, says the body could not hold the 2017 National League due to lack of sponsorship.

Abubakar, who is also the Chairman, Kaduna State Handball Association, made the assertion in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna.

“We were unable to get sponsorship last year to hold our national league last year but we have made preparations and agreed that the federation would sponsor the championship this year,’’ he said.

He said the federation hoped to also organise an age grade competition this year to attract more athletes to the game.

“We shall be organising age grade competition for U-12, U-15 and U-16. We want to get more players to handball and promote it at the grassroots,’’ Abubakar said.

He added that with the competition, more players would be selected to replace the old ones who were retiring.

“We want to go down to primary and secondary schools to promote handball by organising different competitions for them.

“Also we want to groom more players so that when the old ones retired, we will have replacements for them.

According to him, the federation will also participate in the International Handball Trophy for U-18 and the trials will take place in Niger this February.