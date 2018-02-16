Imo IPMAN, DPR Assure On Business Harmony

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Imo State Chapter and the Department of Petroleum Resources, South –East Zone have vowed to maintain a harmonious business relationship in the State.

This stand was taken by the members of the IPMAN and the Zonal DPR Manager, Engr. Ikechukwu Peter Ijeh, in a meeting held recently at the Great Wood Hotel, Owerri.

In a brief remark by the DPR Zonal Manager, the need for the peaceful business co-existence between the two oil bodies was emphasised on, noting that they were both required to give a human face in respect to the execution of their duties in Imo State.

Ijeh, who frowned at the prolonged petroleum price increase in Nigeria advised the members of IPMAN to adhere to the approved price of Petrol per litre so as to minimise the hardship presently faced by people, adding that on no account should the DPR be made to compromise in her oil regulatory and monitoring functions. He expressed displeasure over some misinformation usually generated by IPMAN to the “press” about an unproven business misconduct of the DPR staff.

The zonal manager advised the oil dealers and marketers to always indulge in the training and retraining of their staff for good business transactions. He maintained that failure of oil dealers to build their petrol stations at the approved sites would attract a penalty of N2.5m, while under-dispensing of fuel would attract a fine of N100,000 per pump.

In his own submission, the Chairman of IPMAN in Imo State, Mr Chidiebere Okoroafor, asserted that their organisation was formed as a result of certain pressure from different quarters against them in respect to their oil business and called for unity among the members to move the association forward.

The owner of Ebere Links Petrol Station re-echoed that his members would abide by the directive of DPR in relation to price regulation. He appealed to the Zonal Manager of DPR to intervene in the increasing oil purchasing price at the source.

Nduka Val, Owerri