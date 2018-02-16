Disu Wants Salisu To Surpass Eagles’ Past Record

Former Technical Director, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Tunde Disu has tipped the CHAN Eagles gaffer, Salisu Yusuf to surpass the country’s previous achievement at the ongoing CHAN tournament in Morocco.

Disu expressed the hope in an interview with Tidesport source in Lagos while assessing the performance of the home-based team’s campaign in the biennial championships.

Tidesports source reports that the CHAN Eagles has qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament by coming tops in their Group C that includes Libya, Equatorial Guinea and Rwanda.

The Eagles played a boring goalless encounter with Rwanda then defeated Libya by a lone goal before feasting on Equatorial Guinea 3-1.

Disu said that Yusuf was capable of meeting the expectations of Nigerians by surpassing the country’s previous records in the competition for the players plying their trade on their respective home soils.

“I know Salisu very well because he worked under me during my time at Lobi Stars. He knew what he wanted and the players that will match his expectations.