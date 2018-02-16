CVR: INEC Registers 500 Daily

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State says it registers more than 500 persons daily.

INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in the State, Edwin Enabo who disclosed this to The Tide, Wednesday, described the exercise in the state as a success.

Enabo described the exercise as successful in the State, adding that 500 persons coming to register shows that the exercise is not a failure in the state. “Every day, about five hundred persons come to register on a daily basis. It is a big number, considering that the exercise is a continuous one.”

He noted that the commission was serious to ensure that nobody is engaging in double registration.

“I am sure of this, because we have been educating the people through the media against double registration and the futility and pointlessness of doing so, because when they do so, such registration will be nullified”, he said.

When The Tide visited some voters registration centres in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, those who spoke said the exercise had been hitch-free.

Chimarouke Otonye Johnson at Port Harcourt Registration Centre said he was yet to have any challenge as he waited for his turn to be registered.

Johnson said he arrived by 7.30am and observed that INEC officials take in 10 persons at a time to be registered as he waits for his turn.

According to him, “I am waiting for my turn so that I can go and register.”

At Obio/Akpor centre, Miss Chisom Nwondo said the queue had been moving accordingly without rancour.

However, INEC has denied that its staff were being rude to participants of the exercise in some centres in the state.

Enabo who made the denial said INEC staff were well trained and cannot act in such uncivilised manner.

He said there was no evidence of such act by INEC staff, adding that he recently visited the INEC registration centre and no such incident alleged was observed.

Enabo said the allegation was false, explaining that the process has been orderly.

He regretted that most Nigerians did not have patience and would always jump the queue.