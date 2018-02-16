Big Brother Naija last Monday meted out punishments on all housemates as he changed the eviction process. This time around, all housemates are automatically nominated and up for eviction come Sunday as a consequence for conspiring among themselves to make nominations against Big Brother rules.
At least, one of the housemates will be evicted on Sunday. Only Khloe, who is head of house was exempted from nomination and has power to save a pair. Khloe however saved Leo Lex which makes the pair exempted from eviction.
BBNaija Punishes Housemates For Conspiracy
