Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday Celebrations Generate Mixed Feelings

The observance of Ash Wednesday and celebration of Valentine’s Day today has generated mixed feelings among a section of Nigerians.

It would be recalled that Ash Wednesday is the ceremony to commence the Lent which entails fasting and abstinence from eating meat while Valentine’s Day is a day set aside to celebrate Love.

The two celebrations coinciding on February 14, 2018, has generated discussions by people on the propriety to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the usual way or not.

A cross section of residents in Mararaba, Nasarawa State told newsmen yesterday, that the two events coinciding on the same day was something special.

A Catholic priest, Rev. Father, Eugene Irobmez said Nigerian churches should focus on Ash Wednesday, to mark the beginning of lent, the time of reflection and penitence.

According to Irobmez, the two events first coincided 60 years ago, when Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday were celebrated on the same day.

Irobemz said that the tradition of the church was that the Ash Wednesday surpassed every other day, because it was a day of obligation.

Irobemz explained that Ash Wednesday was the beginning of lent, an official day Christians fast, ask for forgiveness of sin and a day of soberness.

He, however, noted that Valentine could be celebrated any other day.

Meanwhile, some residents told newsmen that the coincidence in the double celebration was a setback, describing Ash Wednesday as a day of abstinence.

A resident said, Mr Tony David, “We are not allowed to eat meat that day and with the Valentine celebration of showing love, eating meats and drinking is the main thing.

“As a Christian, my religious obligation is supreme for me to make heaven. I will just sacrifice the love for meat this Valentine.

“However, I know that next year, Ash Wednesday and Valentine’s day will not fall on the same day,” he said.

A student of Nasarawa State University, Miss Maria Michael, said she would celebrate the Valentine’s Day in a special way in spite of the fact that it was the beginning of lent.

“I already know that Ash Wednesday is a day to remember that we are ashes and to ashes, we shall return, but eating good food to be alive is also necessary.

“I am going to eat chicken that day with my boyfriend because that is the only opportunity that my guy will take care of me in a special way”, she said.

Mrs Chioma Jude said that Ash Wednesday happens to be a day of fasting when you seek the face of God and ask for pardon.

Mrs Esther Daniel told newsmen “as for me, my husband and I will go and receive our Ash in the morning and later in the evening we will celebrate our Valentine’s Day because of the necessity,” she said.