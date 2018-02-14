Trump Approves Fresh $89m Development Assistance To Nigeria

The United States President, Donald Trump has announced a donation of $89million in additional development assistance to Nigeria.

The U.S. president made the announcement through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Trump, while making the announcement, said it was in continuation of US Government’s support for development goals outlined in a Development Objectives Assistance Agreement (DOAA) signed between both countries.

A statement made in Abuja, by the US Embassy and made available to The Tide stated that USAID collaborated with the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, the Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Power, and Education, and state-level government counterparts, among others, to structure the bilateral assistance agreement, which runs through 2020.

The statement reads in part: “Nearly half of the new funding ($44million) will support HIV/AIDS control through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

“The remainder will help North-East Nigeria increase agricultural productivity and economic growth ($15million); strengthen education ($11million); support good governance ($10.5million); and improve water and sanitation infrastructure ($9million).

“The new funding brings the total U.S. Government assistance provided under the five-year assistance agreement to $808.5million.

“Our strong partnership with Nigeria and its institutions will help Nigeria’s efforts to improve its health, education, agriculture and governance systems where they are needed most throughout the country,” the statement added.