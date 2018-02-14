RSU VC Lauds Wike On Media Awards

The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Prof Blessing Didia says the emergence of Governor Nyesom Wike as the Silverbird Man of the Year and The Sun Newspaper Best Performing Governor of the Year back-to-back as well as the Leadership Newspaper Icon of the Year were an eloquent testimony of his doggedness in the governance of Rivers State.

The vice chancellor made this commendation while speaking to journalists in his office in Port Harcourt, over the weekend.

According to him, “It is not surprising that the governor’s leadership in the state in the last two years has indeed set him apart from his counterparts across the nation and has attracted accolades and a harvest of media awards recently”.

The vice chancellor described the nomination by the Silverbird and other media outfits in the country as true evaluation and affirmation of the giant strides of Wike who had in less than two years in office propelled the state on genuine path to progress, development and prosperity, despite numerous challenges.

Didia said the university community was pleased to be part of the success story of the governor following the monumental infrastructural projects being undertaken by Wike in the institution.

On behalf of the Governing Council, Senate, management, staff and students of the university, Didia congratulated the governor on the awards and prayed God to grant him more resources and sound health in the actualisation of the New Rivers Vision.