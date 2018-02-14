RSG Warns Against Inter-Communal Crisis

The Rivers State Government has warned that it will not tolerate any form of inter-communal hostilities amongst communities in the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo gave this warning at a stakeholders’ meeting between the Rivers State Boundary Commission and representatives of Ifoko and Tema communities in Asari-Toru Local Government Area at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Banigo said the meeting became necessary because threats of hostilities between both communities have come to the notice of the state government.

“It is important for us to invite you and find out your grouses because any form of threats between our communities is totally unacceptable to the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government”, Banigo warned.

According to her, the state government has been able to maintain peace across the 23 local government areas, because peace was crucial to development, progress, and prosperity, noting that the state government would deal decisively with anybody fomenting trouble, no matter how highly placed.

She reminded the representatives that the Rivers State Boundary Commission was emboldened by an act of law to address and proffer solutions to boundary disputes.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has advised all residents of the state who are 18 years and above to ensure that they register and obtain their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), in the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Continuous Voter Registration Exercise in order to perform their civic duties in 2019.

Banigo re-echoed this at a stakeholders’ meeting with the people of Harry’s Town (Obuama) in the Degema Local Government Area of the state, last Monday.

The deputy governor assured the people that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration was geared to deliver more dividends of democracy to them, especially in the area of education, which she said remains a top priority.

“Education is the key that opens the door of development; our children must be educated in order to become useful to themselves and the society at large”, she stressed.

According to her, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike did a lot for the Obuama people last year, noting that this year; the issue of internal roads will be addressed.

Banigo while encouraging the people to maintain the peace in the area, said they must reciprocate the governor’s magnanimity by registering en-masse in the ongoing Voter Registration Exercise, and deliver 100 per cent of their votes to the governor in 2019.