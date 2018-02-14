President In A Trance …As Court Hears Suit Against Buhari, March 28 -Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka has said that President Muhammadu Buhari could be in a trance.

Soyinka also lamented an “unforced errors of the Buhari administration,” maintaining that the sooner President Buhari gets out of the trance, the better.

Soyinka made the statement while responding to questions posed to him by pressmen, yesterday.

He was expressing his frustration on the Buhari’s government at a press briefing where he spoke on the increasing agitation across the country following attacks on farmers by herdsmen.

When asked what he would tell Buhari if he met him, Soyinka said, “I would say: Mr President, I think you are under a trance,” he said.

“The sooner he gets out of it, the better. So many unforced errors, are going on.”

However, when asked what kind of trance the president was in, Soyinka said, “I don’t know. So many unforced errors! Take for instance, the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf, reinstated by the President. “What is that about? What is going on?”

Meanwhile, the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, fixed March 28, to begin hearing on a suit accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of approving illegal appointments in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The suit, which was lodged before the court by a constitutional lawyer, Mr. Johnmary Jideobi has been assigned to Justice Ahmed Mohammed for hearing.

Aside President Buhari, other defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/990/2017, are the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, the NNPC itself and its Board of Directors.

The plaintiff is praying the court to declare that it was unconstitutional for President Buhari to unilaterally approve appointments or any form of re-organisation in the NNPC without input and consideration of its Board of Directors.

Among other things, the Abuja-based legal practitioner asked the court to determine “Whether in view of Section 2, Subsection (1) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as amended, read alongside Section 5(1) (a) of the amended 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, either of the 1st Defendant or the 4th Defendant (Baru and Buhari), is entitled in law to unilaterally make or approve appointments into any position within the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (the 2nd Defendant herein) or any other form of reorganization in the 2nd Defendant, without the prior input, consideration and approval of the Board of Directors of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (the 3rd Defendant herein).

“Whether the purported appointment made by the 1st Defendant (on the 29th day of August, 2017) into various positions within the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporations and the purported approval of same by the 4th Defendant, without the prior input, consideration and approval of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (the 3rd Defendant herein) is not unlawful, and therefore, liable to be set aside.

Likewise, “Whether in view of Section 13 of African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act Cap 10, Laws of the Federation (LFN), 1990, the Plaintiff herein is clothed with the requisite locus standi to prosecute this claim”.

Upon determination of the questions, the plaintiff urged the court to declare that in view of Section 2, Subsection (1) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 as amended, read alongside Section 5(1) (a) of the amended 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, neither the 1st Defendant nor the 4th Defendant is entitled in law to unilaterally make appointments into any position within the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, or approve any form of reorganisation in the 2nd Defendant without the prior input, consideration and approval of the Board of Directors of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (the 2nd Defendant herein).

“A declaration that it is patently unconstitutional for the 4th Defendant to unilaterally approve of any appointments in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation or any other form of reorganisation therein without the prior input, consideration and approval of the Board of Directors the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation as envisaged by the law establishing the 2nd Defendant.

“A solemn declaration of this honourable court that it is unlawful and therefore invalid for the 1st Defendant to unilaterally make appointments into any position(s) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (the 2nd Defendant herein) without the prior input, consideration and approval of the Board of Directors of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation as envisaged by the law establishing the 2nd Defendant.

“An order of this honourable court nullifying and setting aside the purported appointment unilaterally made by the 1st Defendant (on the 29th day of August, 2017) as shown by exhibit “NNPC1” into various positions in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (the 2nd Defendant herein) without the prior input, consideration and approval of the Board of the 2nd Defendant.

“An order nullifying and setting aside the purported approval of the 4th Defendant for the appointments unilaterally made by the 1st Defendant into various positions within the 2nd Defendant (on the 29th day of August, 2017) as shown by exhibit “NNPC1”, without the prior input, consideration and approval of the Board of the 2nd Defendant, the said approval being unconstitutional.

As well as, “An order of perpetual injunction restraining both the 1st Defendant and 4th Defendant from further making any other appointment(s) by whatever name called into any position or office in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (the 2nd Defendant herein) or effecting any other form of reorganisation of the 2nd Defendant or approving of same without the prior input, consideration and approval of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation as required by the law setting up the 2nd Defendant”.