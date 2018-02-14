Police Arraign Driver For Killing Seven

The police last Friday arraigned a motorist, Mayegun Babatunde before an Isabo Magistrates’ Court in Abeokuta for alleged reckless driving and causing the death of seven people.

Babatunde, whose address was not provided, is facing a four-count charge of reckless driving, causing the death of seven people, negligence and driving a vehicle on the highway without a driver’s licence.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Eigbejiale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 28, 2017 at about 2:30 p.m. at Ajebo/Kemta off Idi-Aba road in Abeokuta.

Eigbejiale, said the defendant, a driver of a volvo truck with registration number, KJA 731 XP, drove on the highway in a reckless and dangerous manner, which caused the death of the deceased.

He alleged that the truck driver drove dangerously and collided with a Nissan Blue Bird saloon car with registration Number, FD 638 EKY, which carried seven passengers, including the driver,

“The truck driver was on a very high speed, which he could not control and the truck’s brake failed and hit the Nissan car, which led to the death of the passengers inside the car.

“After the incident the defendant showed negligence by not reporting to the police and at the time of his arrest, it was found that he drove the vehicle on the public highway without a driver’s licence,” the prosecutor said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 5, 6 (1) and 10 of the Federal Highway Act Cap. F13 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adelaja, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case untill March 19 for hearing.