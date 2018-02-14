Human Rights Abuses: Counsel Fingers Security Agents

A Port Harcourt-based lawyer and human rights crusader, Mr Chijioke Agi has attributed a plethora of human rights cases in court to brazen violation of citizens’ rights by law enforcement agents.

Agi, who made the remarks while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt last Monday expressed regrets that the police were continually delving into civil matters with impunity.

He said that the establishment of legal departments in the police had not helped the situation.

Agi noted that the police were taking liberty for licence by engaging in matters within the civil jurisdiction and explained that most times, they would input criminal content in order to have their way.

He said it was surprising that the police were engaging in both tenancy and land matters.

The Port Harcourt lawyer said unless something was done to check the ugly trend, the less privileged persons would remain victims.

Agi stated that the violation of citizens’ rights by law enforcement agents had reached an alarming proportion.

He called on the Federal Government to check the trend so that the rule of law would prevail over the rule of self-help.

The Port Harcourt lawyer called on the public to access lawyers or report their matters to human rights organisation.

Chidi Enyie