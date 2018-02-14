Butchers Association Hails Eleme Abattoir Closure

The Rivers State chapter of Butchers Association of Nigeria says the closure of Eleme abattoir by the State Ministry of Agriculture is in order.

The Chairman of the Association, Musa Baba Ahmed, said this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

According to him, the Association had earlier cautioned the local branch of the union at Eleme on issue of insanity but the butchers operating at the slaughter ignored the advise and went ahead to undermine the hygienic rules that guided the operation of abattoirs in the state.

Ahmed said the butchers at Eleme slaughter do not want to comply with the state government’s law on preparation of animal meat in the state, hence it was closed down by the state government.

He said the Association was seriously behind the State Government to rid all abattoirs of insanitary condition in the state.

Ahmed said the union often reports any member, who do not want to comply with the slaughter rule and regulation to the state authority for caution and possible prosecution to serve as deterrent to other members in the state.

According to him, the slaughter slabs in Rivers State today are among the best in the area of sanitary and compliance to the rule of slaughter slabs in the country in general.

Enoch Eppele