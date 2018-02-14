Buhari Hails Wike For Promoting Unity, Dev

President Muhammadu Buhari, has commended Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike for promoting national unity and development through sports.

The president spoke through Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung during the official kick-off of the Africa Wrestling event at the Alfred Diette-Spiff Civic Centre Complex in Port Harcourt recently.

He observed that the event met international standard, and hailed Wike for promoting wrestling in particular and sports in general.

Buhari used the event to admonish the youth to use sports as a tool to promote the wellbeing of the nation.

According to him, “There is need not to lose hope in Africa. There is no need to leave Africa or migrate. We must desist to leave opportunities to be exploited, and we must all join hands to make Africa proud”.

The President described the event as an opportunity to showcase the best talents and athletes to excel, as he assured that successful wrestlers will be featured in Tokyo 2020.

On his part, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said the state has become a darling in hosting sports events.

He maintained that the state has the capacity to host more international events as he noted that, “Our people love wrestling with passion. As much as it’s our heritage, we are equally proud of our capacity to promote friendship through sports”.

Wike emphasised that the Africa Wrestling Championship was the outcome of the National Wrestling Championship held last November in Rivers State.

Welcoming the participants drawn from over 30 African countries and 600 athletes, Wike challenged the wrestlers to lift the name of their countries and promote friendship to engender peace and development.