Ghanaian star Andre Ayew has expressed his delight at returning to Swansea City.
The Black Stars attacker moved from West Ham United back to the Swans for a club-record fee of £18m.
The 28-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal which runs up to the end of the 2020/21 season.
Ayew wears the number 19 jersey at Swansea and re-unites with his younger brother Jordan Ayew.
The player took to social media to both express his delight at returning to the Liberty Stadium, and to thank West Ham United for the time he spent at the London club.
Jordan Ayew also expressed his excitement at playing alongside his brother again, something the pair haven’t experienced at club level since they were both still at Olympique Marseille in the 2013/14 season.
Ayew Happy To Return To Swansea
