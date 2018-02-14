Ahly’s Ghaly To Retire In May

Al Ahly veteran midfielder, Hossam Ghaly is set to retire at the end of the current campaign when his contract expires.

The player’s agent announced that the skipper has terminated his contract with Saudi side Al-Nassr after spending less than six months with the Najd’s Knight.

He then decided to rejoin his boyhood club Al Ahly and his agent, Nader Shawky, confirmed that the player will be retiring at the end of the season after his contract with the Cairo giants.

“Ghaly will retire when his contract with Al Ahly expires at the end of the season.

“The change in Al-Nassr’s administration led us to decide to leave the club. Changing administrations in Saudi Arabia means that they will release some foreign players to sign new ones and of course we would not have waited for this behaviour to happen with us, so we decided to leave”, Shawky said in an interview.

Shawky also denied reports claiming that the Al Ahly board pressured the coaching staff for Ghaly’s return.

“Al Ahly board can’t impose a player on the manager, Hossam El-Badry wanted Ghaly to return to the club”, Shawky added.

The 36-year-old has won three Egyptian Premier League titles, two Egypt Cups, three Egyptian Super Cups, two CAF Champions League medals, one CAF Confederation Cup medal and an African Cup of Nations trophy.