Ahead W’ Cup: Russian Coach Compares Salah To Messi

With Mohamed Salah’s consistent form for Liverpool in the English Premier League, Russian national team coach Stanislav Cherchesov says the Egyptian is similar to Lionel Messi.

Cherchesov has compared Salah to the Argentina and Barcelona attacker, but says the Pharaohs star is not the same player with the Egyptian national team.

The North Africans were drawn in group A in the 2018 FIFA World Cup alongside hosts Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Salah’s current season with the Reds has been phenomenal, with the Egyptian winger already scoring 26 goals in 33 games across all competitions for the Reds.

His form has earned him praise from several footballing greats such as Brazil’s Neymar and Real Madrid first team coach Zinedine Zidane to name a few.

“We won’t leave Salah move freely, his style is similar to Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

“Salah is not the same with the national team, his role is different, his teammates are different, even the games are different.

“Jurgen Klopp has an attacking mentality as for Hector Cuper his tactics are much more defensive”, Cherchesov said.

Egypt will kick-off their participation at the global competition against Uruguay on June 15, meet the hosts four days later and will finish their group stage journey with a clash against Saudi Arabia on June 25.