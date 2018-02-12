SERAP Slams Ambode Over Lekki Toll Fares

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to take steps to immediately reverse the unfair and discriminatory toll charges at the Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge toll gates by the Lekki Concession Company.

The rights group said Ambode needed to reverse the decision if the Lagos State government “is not to run the risk of undermining the public interests, democratic values and accountability and opportunities for participation.”

“It’s time for Ambode to ensure and maintain a balance between the needs of the citizens and residents of Lagos State and the Lekki Concession Company.

“The authorities should respect and protect the right of protesters to demonstrate against the hike in toll charges and to voice their opinion. International human rights treaties ratified by Nigeria and the country’s own constitution obligate the government to safeguard the rights of freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly,” SERAP’s executive director, Adetokunbo Mumuni said.

The new rates for the toll charges at the Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge toll gates were according to our source, implemented February 1 by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), managers of the road.

At the Admiralty Circle Plaza (Lekki-Epe Expressway), cars now pay N200 from N120; sports utility vehicles (SUV) now pay N250 from N150; while commercial buses now pay N150 from N80. Motorcycles now pay N100.

At the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, saloon cars now pay N300 from N250; sports utility vehicles (SUV), mini vans, and light trucks now pay N400 from N300. Motorcycles will now pay N200.

But SERAP described the charges as unacceptable.

“This latest increase in toll charges at the Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge toll gates is unacceptable, as it conflicts with the goals and commitment of the Lagos State government to provide basic public services to citizens and residents. It seems the agreement between the Lagos State government and the Lekki Concession Company is no longer serving the needs of citizens and residents.”