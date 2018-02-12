RSG Donates N.5bn To PAMO Varsity …Promises To Partner Private Sector On Education Dev

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the state government will partner with private investors to promote tertiary education in the state.

The governor also announced a grant of N500million for the newly established PAMO University of Medical Sciences to support the development of the school and its students.

Declaring open the commencement of PAMO University of Medical Sciences during the installation of the Chancellor in Port Harcourt, Wike said that the state needs more private universities to close the manpower gap in the state.

The governor stated that to consummate the partnership with PAMO University of Medical Sciences, the state government will sponsor 100 students annually for the next five years.

He said the state government established the College of Medical Sciences at the Rivers State University (RSU) because of its commitment to train qualified medical doctors.

Wike said that the people of Rivers State will benefit from the establishment of the university because of the increased opportunities for them to study medicine.

He said: “We will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the university to enable the state government sponsor 100 students annually for five years”.

The governor commended the former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili for breaking the ground by investing in the setting up of the university in the state.

He said the government and people of Rivers State were excited over the establishment of PAMO University of Medical Sciences because it would lead to the training of more qualified medical doctors in the state.

In his remarks, Chancellor of PAMO University of Medical Sciences and former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar said it was a privilege for him to serve in enhancing the training of more medical doctors in the country.

Also speaking, Pro-Chancellor of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Dr Peter Odili said that the idea of the university was initiated after a chance meeting with the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abubakar Rasheed, who suggested that he should contribute to the advancement of knowledge in the area of medical sciences.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed said with very limited spaces for the training of medical doctors in existing institutions, the establishment of PAMO University of Medical Sciences was a welcome boost.

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello said the chancellor of the university and former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar will add great value to the university through his wealth of knowledge.

Minister of State for Education, Prof Anthony Onwuka assured the new university of the support of the Federal Ministry of Education as they work towards contributing to the development of the education sector.

Highpoint of the occasion was the installation of former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar as chancellor of PAMO University of Medical Sciences by Wike, executive secretary of NUC and the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Dr Peter Odili.

Former First Lady, Justice Fati Abdulsalami Abubakar commissioned the Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar building.

It would be recalled that PAMO University of Medical Sciences is Nigeria’s first university of medical sciences, and was among the six private universities recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

