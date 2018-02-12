Rivers’ll Become Hub Of Medicine, Soon – Banigo

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has expressed optimism that Rivers State will soon become the hub of the medical profession in the country.

Banigo stated this in a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, last Saturday, while reacting to the installation of the Chancellor, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, and commencement of the PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS) at Iriebe, near Port Harcourt.

According to the deputy governor, “There is a dearth of qualified medical personnel to meet up the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended doctor/patients’ ratio of 1 doctor to 600 patients in the country”, noting that the entry of PAMO University of Medical Sciences will reverse the trend.

“I commend and congratulate the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Dr Peter Odili, our leader, for his vision in setting up this university in his home state. It will no doubt complement the newly established Faculty of Medical Sciences in the Rivers State University, which will ultimately make Rivers State the hub of medical science education”, Banigo said.

“I also commend the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike for his scholarship award to 100 Rivers students annually for the next five years at PUMS. This will, indeed, put Rivers State on the global map as a lead state in terms of healthcare delivery”, Banigo further said.

She congratulated the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the university, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar and other members of the board for making the dream a reality.