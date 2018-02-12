Monarch Appeals For Unity In Wakirike

An appeal has been made to the Amanyanabo of Ogoloma in Okrika Local Government Area, King Emmanuel Obudibo to foster enduring unity and peace amongst all royal fathers in Wakirike Kingdom.

The appeal was made by the Amanyanabo of Obumutonchiri in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Rivers State, Derrick Acheseomie Obumuton, when he paid the Ogoloma monarch a courtesy visit in his palace, at the weekend.

According to him, the visit was basically to appeal to the Ogoloma king to bring together all the royal fathers in Wakirike Kingdom in the true spirit of love, peace and unity.

“Our visit is also to felicitate with you over the elevation of your stool from second class to first class by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike. It is quite commendable being the oldest Amanyanabo in Kirikese”, Obumuton said.

The royal father stated that one of the reasons for the visit was to intimate Obudibo of the challenges Okrika people were facing in Port Harcourt.

“I want to use this forum to debunk the insinuation that Okrika people are trouble makers. We are the most peace-loving and accommodating people in the state”, he added.

The Obumutonchiri chief advised youth to emulate the resilience and commitment to hard-work exemplified by their forefathers, saying that when they commit themselves to peace and development, Okrika would be transformed into the envy of all in the state.

He urged youth who were yet to register for their voters’ cards to do so without further delay, saying that their PVC would give them the power to elect the candidates of their choice in subsequent elections.

Also speaking, the palace chief of Ogolomo Kingdom, Chief Tamuno Alablibo appealed to all Okrikans to support Obumuton to succeed.

Tonye Orabere