Gunmen Kill Four In Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, yesterday invaded Bakin Kogi village in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing four persons while a woman sustained injury.

A source, who craved anonymity, said the incident occurred at about 10:00am when worshipers were returning from church.

He said apart from the four that died, a woman was seriously injured, and was currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area.

According to the source, the victims were coming from where they went to tap palm wine when they met their sudden death.

He said the Fulani herdsmen ambushed and shot dead the four victims.

“We heard gun shots at about 10:00am when we were coming back from the church.

“The victims, four in number, went to tap palm wine. It was on their way back that they were ambushed and killed.

“They died instantly, while a woman was severely injured. She was rushed to a hospital in Kafanchan where she is receiving treatment at the moment,” the source said.

Also, a resident who gave his name as James Aboki, said the gunmen invaded the village from an outskirt, shooting at anyone in sight, killing four persons on the spot and injuring one while several other people at the scene escaped.

It was gathered that as the shooting lasted, no single security operative was sighted.

Though the police in Kaduna confirmed the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu said he had yet to get full details.