Ebonyi Declares War Against Solid Minierals’ Miners

On Friday at Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State Governor, David Nweze Umahi, declared war against miners of solid minerals in the state if they should fail to operate with the new guiding principles given by the state government. Gov. Umahi made this declaration while having a gathering with the traditional rulers, stakeholders and miners in the state, where he stated that; statically there are currently 36 sets of solid minerals already found in the state. He also stated that, statistically in the year 2014, not less than N40m was produced from solid minerals but all the money was wolfed down by the workers in charge.

He regretted that the state government paid over N40m to the workers under the ministry of solid mineral yet, there was no meaningful profit coming to the government purse. He noted that different sets of minerals were currently found in every council area in the state, restating his aim, to ensure fast development in every community in his tenure.

Umahi, explained that solid minerals belonged to the Federal government based on the law of deregulation but in his state, there should be a percentage of income realised from the minerals that would go into its government account. He added that the same benefit is wise to reach the local government areas and the communities serving as the landlords of the mineral resources, miners and their staff.

The state Governor, however, introduced law of environmental permit which according to him had stood to checkmate the operations of miners in the state should they go contrary to the stated guidelines. The governor charged his Deputy, Barr. Kelechi Igwe to take care of the revenue charges in the ministry of solid minerals. He added that his Deputy should ensure all the miners were cleared before any further operation in the state, saying all of them should pay their tax-charges on the basis of their number of years spent in the state. He equally noted that he would not mind whether the representatives of the Federal Ministry of Solid Mineral would write petition against him or not to Mr. President, but his interest was to defend the right of Ebonyi people. He advised all the community leaders, local council chairmen to always operate by the guidelines to making sure that they reached the deputy governor as agreed during the meeting; pointing that any defaulters on this issue, would be arrested and charged by security agents for economic sabotage.