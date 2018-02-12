‘Current Heat Wave, Product Of Climate Change’

A former Commissioner for Agriculture in Old Rivers State, Prof. Winston Belgam has described the current heat wave being experienced across the state and its environs as a product of climate change.

Belgam, who said this in a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said presently, there is nothing anybody can do about it.

The former commissioner however advised the people to wear light dresses as well as drink more water.

He also said his institute is working with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to find solution to the problem of the black soot, stressing that the soot is having more effects on the people now than before.

According to him, the government must rise up to identify the root causes of the black soot with a view to finding solution to it.

Meanwhile, Professor Belgam has called on the Rivers State Government to implement the state flood masterplan. The former commissioner who was chairman of the State deflooding committee, said that the masterplan identified 49 major drainage areas across the state with about 10 drainage areas in Port Harcourt city and environs alone.

He noted that if the creeks are constantly dredged, the problems associated with flooding in the city of Port Harcourt and environs would be permanently solved.

He however commended the government for the on-going drainage of the Ntawogba creek and stressed the need for the gesture to be extended to other creeks in the city.

Meanwhile, an environmentalist, Mr Steve Obodoekwe has urged for more awareness on the negative impacts of climate change on the people.

Obodoekwe, who said this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, said that the current heat being experienced across the country shows that climate change was real.

According to him, more sensitisation campaigns are needed to tackle the problem.

Also speaking on the issue, an environmentalist, Miss Emem Okon said that her group, Kebettache Women Development Centre has received information from its contact in Aluu that some people who left their doors and windows opened at night were robbed.

Okon also said that farmers are having challenges with crops, while the heat has increased dizziness, thirst and discomfort for pregnant women.