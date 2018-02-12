Bayelsa To Clampdown On Sponsors Of Crimes

Ahead of 2019 general elections in Bayelsa State, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has declared that his administration would soon launch a crackdown on sponsors of crimes and criminalities in the state under the guise of politics.

Dickson stated this in Yenagoa during a courtesy visit by the new Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 5, Mr Rasheed Akintunde in Government House.

He stated that, machinery has already been put in place to expose and shame such sponsors, who are hell-bent on destroying the successes the state government has recorded, particularly in the area of security in the last six years.

While assuring the security agencies of the government’s continued support, Dickson called on the new AIG to show courage in fighting against the politicization of criminal activities in the region.

“We call for selfless dedication and commitment to apolitical security measures. If a crime occurs in any community or local government, it should be treated purely as a crime as we don’t believe that crime and criminality has any political affiliation.

“Some of the challenges are mostly from some people who feel they belong to one political party or the other which confers immunity on them. So, they go about carrying arms to overrun communities creating insecurity.

“Dickson said, ‘In this state, we don’t play politics with security. So, I call on the AIG to ask and demand from all your men and officers. We have set up machinery in motion and very soon, we will bring those sponsoring them to book.

“If you see people committing crimes, take law enforcement action. If people think they can commit crime and go scot-free, then you have created an encouragement to disrespect our men and women in uniform”

Earlier in his speech, Rasheed Akintunde, the new Assistant Inspector General of Zone 5, said he was in the state as part of a familiarization tour of states that fall into his span of control.

Akintunde, who expressed appreciation to Governor Dickson for supporting the Nigeria Police, noted that, reports at his disposal speak volumes of the security friendliness of the Governor.

While pledging his commitment to strengthening the fight against insecurity in the zone, the AIG pointed out that, the visit would provide him firsthand information on the security situation of the state.