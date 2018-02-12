Basketball Coach Impressed With Team’s Performance

The male coach of the Rivers State Basketball Association, Dagogo Okumgba has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his players at the just-concluded Under 17 South-South Basketball Championship, held in Bayelsa State.

Coach Okumgba disclosed this yesterday, in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt, shortly after the team’s arrival from Bayelsa.

The competition which was hosted by the Bayelsa State Governor, James Seriake Dickson was geared towards improving the standard of the sports and enhancing the performance of basket ballers in the region.

According to him, the competition is held annually and his boys have always proved their worth in all the matches played at the competitions saying that they (basketballers) exhibited their talent at the event.

Meanwhile, the programme which began (Thursday) 8 of this month ended at the weekend.

“Though, my players clinched third in the championship they did their best and I am proud of them, should they sustain the good works, they will excel”, Okumgba said.

It would be recalled that Team Bayelsa State clinched first, Team Delta second? while Team Rivers bagged third position.