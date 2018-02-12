Agency To Create 10million Jobs For Nigerians

National Coordinator, Basic Registry and Information System in Nigeria (BRISIN), Dr Anthony Uwa says the project will create no fewer than 10 million jobs if implemented by the present administration.

Uwa, also Managing Director of Dermo Impex Limited, told newsmen in Abuja that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would make history with the project.

He said that criticisms of the administration would turn to praises because it would build a lasting foundation for the country to thrive if the project is implemented.

BRISIN is an integrated system for the collection, storage and distribution of information to support the management of the economy.

The project was initiated under the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration while the Goodluck Jonathan administration inaugurated a Technical Committee for its implementation.

BRISIN is targeted at tapping into all aspects of the nation’s economy and bringing about developmental and economic growth in the country through the use of data collection of people and information.

Data received will be used to plan for the management of the nation’s resources.

It is also expected to bring solutions to other aspects of the economy such as tackling insecurity, unemployment, corruption, fiscal and revenue management, social welfare services to the citizens and good governance.

Uwa, however, commended the Federal Government for moving BRISIN from the Ministry of Budget and National Planning to the Presidency to ensure its speedy implementation.

“We found out that operating system of every nation is under Presidency and the power lies in the Ministry of Interior.

“In America, they call it Home Land Security; they are the ones that give social security number; in Italy it is so and in other developed countries.

“In Nigeria, if we have to get it right, it has to be under Presidency and there must be a governing board for BRISIN.

“The board needs to be under BRISIN Governing Board of Data Governance in Nigeria; such governing board becomes a supervising board to monitor the use of data by every agency”, Uwa said.

“We have come a long way from quoting wrong data; Nigerians will have a clear picture of their being; what they do, what they have and their economy, then they become a country.’’