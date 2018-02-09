TROMPCON Rejects Cattle Colony In Rivers

Members of Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON), Rivers State chapter, have backed the decision by the state Governor, Chief Nysom Wike to reject the establishment of cattle colonies for grazing in the state.

The state Chairman of TROMPCON, King Samuel Ndiwe Amaechi stated this while speaking with newsmen in his palace at Igbo-Etche, last Tuesday.

Ameachi explained that the traditional rulers in the oil mineral producing communities in the state were opposed to the establishment of any colony in the state.

According to him, majority of the people in the state were predominantly farmers and fishermen, adding that there was no vacant land for such vegetation-destructive venture.

The traditional ruler, who is the Onye Ishi Agwuru Igbo Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area of the state, noted that the state was already having difficulty recovering from the devastating challenges of environmental degradation arising from decades of oil and gas exploitation and production in the state.

“We don’t have enough land for farming and fishing for our people who are predominantly farmers and fishermen. So, we are in support of the governor’s decision on the matter”, he added.

He assured that the traditional rulers in the state would collaborate with the state government to ensure that no cattle colonies were established in any part of the state.