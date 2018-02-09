RSG, FG To Synergise On Prisons Decongestion

The Rivers State Government and the Federal Government have agreed to work towards the decongestion of the Port Harcourt Federal Prisons.

The two parties reached the decision after a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday by the Stakeholders Committee on the Decongestion of Prisons led by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abukakar Malami (SAN) and the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello.

Wike said that the Rivers State Government has already started the process of decongesting the Port Harcourt Prisons, through the Chief Judge of Rivers State, who released some inmates last year.

The governor added that his office, based on the advice of the Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, has also released some prisoners.

He said: “The congestion of the Port Harcourt Federal Prisons is a major concern. That is why the Rivers State Government has commenced the process of decongesting the prisons.

“Governance must be governance at all times. Therefore, we shall support the efforts of the committee to decongest the prison”.

The governor said that the committee would succeed in the delicate assignment when it develops a system that would protect all the officials who would work directly in the process of prison congestion.