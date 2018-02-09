RSG Charges Road Projects Contractors Over Traffic Flow

Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Dumnamene Dekor has charged all contractors handling road projects to speed up the pace of work to ensure free flow of traffic in the state.

Dekor stated this Tuesday while carrying out a routine projects inspection on Woji-Eleme-Akpajo link road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

The Commissioner, who lauded the contractor handling Woji-Elelenwo-Akpajo link road for the quality of job on the project, expressed the need for the contractor to do everything within its power to enable motorists and other road users have easy movement in the state.

“You are doing a good job, especially the quality level of job on the project, but try the best you can to provide an alternative route for road users and motorists while work is ongoing”, Dekor urged.

The Commissioner urged all Ministry engineers to ensure that every instruction on the execution of projects in the state is strictly adhered to by the contractors involved.

Dekor, who decried the slow pace of work on some projects going on in the state, however noted that over 80 per cent of money for some projects had been paid to the contractors and that there is no reason for such projects to be delayed.

He assured the people of the state that all project awarded by the present administration led by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike would be completed before he leaves office as Governor.

Dekor on a serious note, warned contractors handling road projects in the state that any job that falls short of the term of agreement revoked and the contractor would be prosecuted and made to refund the state money.

Enoch Epelle