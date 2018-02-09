PDP Condemns Yusuf’s Reinstatement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the reinstatement of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof.Usman Yusuf while he was still being quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for alleged #919million fraud as shocking and mockery of justice.

The party also mocked the federal Government for the cover up of the cabinet minister who reportedly bought a property worth #280m in Abuja from alleged corrupt enrichment.

The PDP National Publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement alleged that the presidency stinks of corruption and has lost all claim of fighting graft as long as it continues to protect alleged indicted officials of the administration’.

The statement said, “this is a government official probed and thoroughly indicted for abuse of office and fraud to the tune of N919m by a committee set up by the minister of health comprising of senior officials of the Health Ministry Department of state services and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and which report was submitted to the President last September.

According to the party, the only way the Presidency can redeem itself from this particular scandal is to immediately return Prof. Yusuf to the EFCC and allow the law to take its course if it is actually fighting corruption in Nigeria’’.

It stated that Yusuf’s recall was another proof that the federal government’s anti corruption fight was selective.

However, the federal government said on Wednesday that Yusuf’s reinstatement would not stop the investigation being carried out by the EFCC against him.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this during an interview with State House correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.