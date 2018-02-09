Imo’s Amnesty Doesn’t Cover Don Waney’s Gang Members – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the amnesty granted by the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha to cultists who killed 23 persons in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, will have no impact in Rivers State.

Speaking during bills’ signing ceremony at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said that the wanted cultists, who are kingpins of the Don Waney gang, would be brought to justice.

He declared that the N20million placed on their heads still stands, adding that the security agencies would be empowered to bring the criminals to account for their crimes.

Wike said that the action of Governor Rochas Okorocha was a proof of the intelligence available to the Rivers State Government that the All Progressives Congress (APC) planned to grant amnesty to wanted cultists for political reasons.

The governor berated the APC and her officials for politicizing security to the disadvantage of the rest of the country.

He said: “just yesterday, the governor of Imo State granted amnesty to the cultists we declared wanted. These are cultists of the Don Waney gang who killed 23 persons on New Year Day.

“These are cultists, who have been killing security agents. That amnesty offered by Governor Okorocha cannot cover Rivers State. These criminal cultists are still wanted for their crimes against Rivers State and her people”, Wike emphasised.

He stated that it was wrong to introduce politics into security affairs because nobody knows what the outcome would be in future.

“There is no need playing politics with the security of lives and property. Before Governor Rochas Okorocha granted amnesty to those who killed our people, he did not deem it fit to call me.

“They should always weigh the implications of these actions to the security of the region. Whether you are in Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) or APC, there is no need to politicise security”, Wike said.

The Rivers State governor said despite the obvious political sabotage against the security infrastructure of the state, the government will continue to work towards improved security in the state.

RSG Wades Into Afam, PHED Power Crisis

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana

The Rivers State Government has reiterated its position in ensuring conducive environment for private investors to thrive, saying that the lingering disagreement between Afam community in Oyigbo Local Government Area and Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) over power supply and alleged failure to pay for consumed energy was unacceptable.

The state Commissioner for Power, Hon Shedrack Chukwu, made this known during a meeting with power Generating Company (GenCo) and Distributing Company (DisCo) as well as representatives of the Oyigbo Youth Assembly (OYA) and host communities in the Oyigbo Local Government Area at the Ministry of Power, in Port Harcourt.

A statement signed by the Press Officer to the Ministry of Power, Sele May, quoted Chukwu as saying that the Rivers State Government was taking necessary steps to ensure that both parties reach mutually beneficial agreements.

He urged all stakeholders in the crisis to ensure their presence at the rescheduled meeting, where far reaching decisions will be reached to avoid breakdown of law and order in Afam and Oyigbo LGA at large.

The commissioner, however, expressed displeasure over the absence of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and General Electric (GE) in the meeting, stressing that their further absence in subsequent meetings will send a negative signal to the effect that they were sponsoring the looming crisis in the host communities.

Also speaking, the member representing Oyigbo Constituency at the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Chisom Dike, who was present at the meeting, sued for peace in the local government while urging companies in Oyigbo to fulfill promises they had made to host communities.

On their part, spokespersons of the Oyigbo community, Comrade Light Nwankwo and Prince Ejike Dike lauded Rivers State Government’s effort in wading into the matter to forestall further crisis in the area.

They assured the state government and the companies that all barricades will be removed forthwith while expressing confidence in the ability of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration to sustain the development momentum in the area.