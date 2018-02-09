Defamation: Ateke Slams N1bn Suit On APC Chieftains

The Amanyanabo of Okochiri clan in Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Ateke Tom has filed a N1billion suit against eight chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state over alleged defamation of character.

In the suit PHC/345/2018 before a state High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Ateke, who is an ex-Niger Delta agitator, further demanded an apology from the APC chieftains on national newspapers for denting his character and reputation.

The defendants in the suit are: Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC in the 2015 elections, Hon Asita Honourable Asita; the Chairman of APC in the state, Dr Davies Ikanya; Dumo Lulu Briggs, and Engr Sampson Ngeregbara.

Other defendants include, Prince Tonye Princewill, Hon Sokonte Davies, Secretary of the APC in the state, Emeka Beke; and Lawrence Chuku.

The court action was the aftermath of a pro-Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) rally organised in Port Harcourt by the APC in which Ateke’s picture was printed in a banner and allegedly described as a criminal made king by the Rivers State Government.

The suit read in part: “On the 11th day of December, 2017, at Port Harcourt, Rivers State, all the defendants falsely and maliciously wrote and published or caused to be written and published of and concerning the claimant in the way of his office as a second class traditional ruler recognised by the Rivers State Government in the form of written banner wherein his picture was displayed in his traditional regalia beside that of the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, with the following inscriptions on it: Gov Wike Is Making Criminals Kings And Attacking Security Agents.”

However, Ateke is also seeking the leave of the court to compel the defendants to jointly and or severally pay him the sum of N1billion for libel and defamation of his character.

Ateke further wants the court to make an order directing the defendants to render a written apology in a prominent and conspicuous medium, retracting the said offensive banner poster and publication of same in three national dailies.

He further sought a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, whether by themselves or their supporters from making any further defamatory publication concerning the claimant or his office in any form whatsoever as well as an undertaking to that effect.

The Tide investigation shows that the state Chief Judge was yet to assign the matter to any judge for hearing as at the time of filing this report.