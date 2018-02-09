Construction Sector: Experts Express Mixed Feelings On Performance

Some operators in the building construction industry have expressed mixed feelings over performance of the sector in 2017.

They told The Tide source in Lagos yesterday that the integrated development master plan necessary for sustainable infrastructural development in the county had not been properly executed.

The operators also said that the anticipated good performance of the sector in 2017 was not accomplished due to economic, social, political and security challenges in the country.

The President, Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Mr Kenneth Nduka, said that the decadence of the nation’s infrastructure had drawn Federal Government’s attention to the serious work that needed to be carried out in the sector.

Nduka said that there were always two stages of performance projection in all spheres of life.

“First stage is what government is doing at the moment in line with the transformation agenda which is to put in place necessary institutional structures and regulatory frameworks to drive the transformation targets.

“The second phase of governance is the implementation of set goals and policies as outlined at the planning stage. This involves physical execution of planned projects.

“Though government, has as a matter of urgency, started execution of some critical projects across the country in terms of construction of new roads and rehabilitation of old ones, but it still needs to invest more in the construction/real estate industry and capital projects,” he said.

The Chairman, Association of Town Planning Consultants of Nigeria (ATOPCON), Mr Tayo Awomosu, said that the impacts of various projects embarked upon by the government would soon be felt if government could be consistent.

Shonubi said that inconsistency of government and policies were the major factors hindering the growth of building construction sector due to the long-term nature of construction projects.

“The problem with the Nigeria governance is instability in decision making and execution of planned projects.

“Between 2006 and 2010, the construction industry expanded at a rate of 12.58 per cent.

“This positive growth is expected to continue in the near future as the government rolls out a number of its construction projects.

“But change of government and inconsistent policies resulted to break in the growth rate,” he said.

Mr Adeniyi Akinlusi, the President of Mortgage Bankers Association of Nigeria (MBAN), urged the government not to relent in its efforts to revamp the country’s construction sector.

Akinlusi expressed optimism that the sector would gradually be revived to take its due position considering the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the government and other measures to stabilise the economy.

According to him, the Nigeria’s construction sector has the potential to become the largest and most competitive on the continent.

“Though, Nigeria’s construction sector has not improved despite investments of the government in the past, I hope that remarkable improvement still awaits the sector.