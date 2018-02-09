Buhari Practicing Nuclear Nepotism – Secondus …As President Bows To Pressure To Review Appointment

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, says that Nigeria was going through what it never bargained for in All Progressives Congress (APC) administration with its “nuclear nepotism form of government.”

The PDP boss told the party’s caucus at the National Assembly, last Tuesday night, that all hands must be on deck to save this country from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Secondus described the Buhari government as “a monumental disaster”.

A statement issued by the Media Adviser to the PDP chairman, Mr Ike Abonyi, in Abuja, last Wednesday, said that Secondus, who led other members of the National Working Committee of the party to the National Assembly, said they came to rub minds and see how “we can save this country.”

Secondus said, “I have come with members of the NWC of our party to thank you for the mandate you gave us at the successful National Convention, last year, and to charge you to redouble your efforts for the eventual humiliation of the APC in 2019.

“The National Assembly is the centre of national politics; Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gun powder waiting to explode; only the PDP can save it.”

Secondus said that Nigerians had seen what they never bargained for in the last 32 months of the APC administration, adding that “people are being killed on a daily basis, nuclear nepotism is in vogue, and you have to come from Daura to be appointed into a federal position.

“This is the time for all to stand up to save this country, and all eyes are on the PDP to lead the way. I am ready and determined even to be arrested for us to regain our liberty in this land.

“What we have, ruling Nigeria today at the Villa is a broken party and a broken government, spiritually, the APC has already left the Villa, what we must fine tune is the physical accomplishment.”

The PDP chairman charged its NASS members to brace for the challenges ahead since they were the leaders of the party at the grassroots.

He assured them that the NWC under his leadership “is not going to be in Wadata, we are taking the party to the grassroots where the true owners reside.”

The meeting was attended by all the PDP members in the Senate and House of Representatives, including the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and the Minority Senate Leader, Godswill Akpabio.

Meanwhile, a lawyer, Mr Francis Moneke, has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly ignoring the principle of federal character in the appointment of security chiefs.

The lawyer, in his suit, accused the President of being nepotistic in his key appointments by allegedly favouring northerners.

Moneke claimed that “the pattern of appointments of key and strategic security, intelligence and law enforcement office-holders, clearly shows favouritism and nepotism on the part of the 1st respondent (Buhari) in favour of the people from the northern part of the country where he comes from, against me and people from the southern part of the country, especially the South-East, where I come from.”

He claimed to have been put at a disadvantage on account of the alleged nepotism on the part of the President.

He argued that with the alleged nepotism, the President had violated his (Moneke’s) fundamental right to freedom from discrimination guaranteed under Section 42 (1) & (2) of the Constitution and Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act Cap A9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally bowed to intense pressure from millions of Nigerians on his lopsided appointment of security chiefs under his administration.

Consequently, Buhari has told Catholic bishops in Abuja, yesterday, that he would take a second look at appointments made by the Federal Government to redress issues being raised.

He said the review will be done after a compendium of all appointments has been submitted to him.

The president told the bishops, under the aegis of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, that no ethnic group or political zone has been deliberately marginalised in the appointments made so far by his administration.