Aguma Charges Law Officers On Self-Dev

Law officers have been charged to take their duties seriously, learn to work in teams, and to do all within their powers to be able to compete favourably with their counterparts in private legal practice.

The Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State, Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, gave the charge in an address in Port Harcourt during a one-day workshop for law officers by Rivers State Ministry of Justice.

“Most law officers have attitudinal problem of always seeing themselves merely as civil servants, forgetting that first and foremost they are lawyers, who must work hard to earn the respect of the client, the state government”, he said .

The Attorney-General also charged law officers to use their tools very well to enhance their growth in the legal profession, adding that they should always see themselves as civil servants with a difference by being versatile to fit into anywhere they might be called upon to serve.

Aguma also reminded them to see the state government as their client whose interest should be paramount in their minds.

The Justice Commissioner further advised them to go into research and self-development as obtainable within modern day law practice even as he encouraged them to dream big and work assiduously in realising their dreams, rather than limiting themselves.

In his remarks, the Head of Service of Rivers State Civil Service, Rufus Godwins charged law officers to do their best to enhance their knowledge of the profession rather than waiting for government sponsorship.

Mr Godwins encouraged them to break new grounds and be actively involved in activities and programmes of the bar.

The Head of Service however decried the recruitment and promotion procedure for law officers as adopted by Rivers State Civil Service Commission, saying the procedure breeds indolence and laxity.