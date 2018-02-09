500 APC Supporters In Rivers Defect

Ahead of 2019 general election in Rivers State, over 500 supporters of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rumuosi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area have defected to the Mass Action Joint Alliance Party, (MAJA).

The angry APC decampees said, they were tired of the programmes and policies of the ruling party for the past three years, noted that Nigerians, both old and young are experiencing hardship.

Receiving the defectors in Rumuosi shortly after the inauguration of Ward 15 Chapter, MAJA Chairman, in Obio/Akpor, Engr. Mathew Eze Mathew said the defectors took right decisions to better their lives and future, describing APC as a failure,

‘There is no hope and future in APC both in the state levels and in the National.

The defectors, the Chairman said, were disappointed with the leadership style of the ruling party over the years with no hope and future for the Nigerian youths.

Describing the leadership style of APC as alien to Nigerian culture, Mathew insisted that the Party would vote out APC in 2019 general election, if the youths will take the right steps by dumping the party.

He told the decampees that MAJA will give them a platform to excel and showcase their talents,and urged them to register for their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to vote out the party come 2019 election.

Describing the PVC as an instrument of political change in the nation’s polity, Mathew said MAJA do not believe in rigging and snatching of electoral materials even as he insisted that rigging will no longer work in the 2019 poll.

Mathew who described the youths as leaders of tomorrow, called on Nigerians to key into the policies and programmes of MAJA for a positive change, noting that the party is basically registered to reform the nation economy and repositioned youths in their right places.

MAJA, he said, needs a grass root politician who will lead the country to the promise land, than arming the helpless youths with guns and drugs to cause political violence in our polity.

He urged Rivers youths, irrespective of their party affiliations to shun cultism and other social vices, adding that cultism does not pay, but ruins the lives of the youths.

Earlier in his speech, Elder Kingsley Wobo Wali assured the decampees that MAJA will not betrayed them, but give them a level playing ground come 2019 poll.

Wali who expressed happiness for the defectors to join MAJA said, Nigerians are tired of negative changes in our polity and need a party like MAJA to reform the nation for better.

He appealed to the decampees to register and get their PVC to enable them participate in the 2019 election, saying that the PVC is their bargaining power and choice of whom to govern them in the next election.

Wali urged Rivers youths to desist from involving in electoral violence and hijacking of ballot boxes during and after election, but embrace positive change, peace and unity as future leaders of our great country.

Chinedu Wosu,