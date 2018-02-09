2019: INEC Unveils E-Collation,Transmission Process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has revealed how the 2019 general elections would be monitored and the process through which results would be collated and transmitted electronically.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this during his visit to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT), Abimbola Alale, in Abuja, yesterday.

INEC said it would deploy satellites to remote areas where 3G and 4G networks are not available, to monitor the 2019 general elections.

He said, “In continuation of consultations with national agencies in the telecommunications sector, INEC considers this interactive meeting critical to the success of our commitment to deepening of the application of technology to elections.

“While we appreciate the tremendous reach of the telecommunications operators, we are equally aware that some of our polling units are located in places where 3G and 4G networks are not available for real time electronic transmission of results” he said.

“It is for this reason that we wish to leverage on the capacity of NIGCOMSAT to provide a wide range of telecommunication services. In particular, your broadband service offers a tremendous flexible bandwidth capacity that can be deployed almost anywhere and in a short period of time, including hard-to-reach and temporary locations.

“These are invaluable to the work of INEC. Working with you and in partnership with the NCC as well as the telecommunications operators, we believe the challenges to the seamless transmission of results are not insurmountable.

“We are similarly aware that NIGCOMSAT has the capacity for Direct-to-Home (DTH) broadcasting, multimedia, video streaming, Hotspot event services and indoor and outdoor electronic message displays. These services are invaluable to our work on voter education, sensitisation and mobilisation for elections.”

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, recalled that the INEC boss had only last week had a very useful meeting with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), as the regulator of the telecommunications sector in Nigeria.

“We, therefore, appreciate the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and management staff of Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT), Abimbola Alale, for the kind acceptance of our request for this visit.