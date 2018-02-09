2018 AWC: Buhari Hails Wike

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over the impeccable facilities and organisation of the ongoing 2018 African Wrestling Championships, “Port Harcourt 2018” in Port Harcourt.

Speaking during a colourful opening ceremony at the Main- ball of the Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex on Wednesday, President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Barr Solomon Dalung, said that the state government had done well in providing the excellent facilities on show for the championship and the platform for African youths to express their talents.

“Let me commend the government and people of Rivers State for a job well done. You have done very well; athletes for Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be produced here,” he said.

He urged athletes participating in the championships (AWC) to showcase the talents they possess to enable them excel.

He stated that sport is the only tool that has the potentials to unify and promote peaceful co-existence in any given nation.

According to him, over 35 countries are participating in the championship.

The president asked Africans to exploit the potentials of sports to create jobs, entertainment, peaceful co-existence and tourism.

“Sports can promote health and well-being of a nation. The place of sports is the place Africa should move to.

“African youths must be proud and believe in Africa. There’s no other place like Africa. There is huge potential in the continent, so, let’s collectively work to develop Africa which is the hope of the black race.”

“I encourage every African youth to continue to have the love for Africa, there is no better place than Africa, therefore, we need discourage migration of Africans.

Earlier, Governor Wike noted that the championships represents one of the greatest platforms of sports and talent discovery for the continent.

“Rivers State government appreciates the significance of sports and wrestling is not only our heritage but we follow it with passion. We are happy with our capacity to facilitate the hosting of the championship and so many other sporting events. Port Harcourt is dynamic, peaceful and viable,” he said.

He stated that the state has become a Mecca for sports, and other national and international events.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Sports in the state, Hon. Boma Iyaye, in his opening address said, it was necessary to adequately develop sports, because it reduces criminality, youth restiveness and promote peace and brotherliness.

“I welcome everybody to Port Harcourt, the city of peace, city of hospitality and city of love and unity. I advise all athletes to display the spirit of sportsmanship,” Hon. Iyaye said.

Tonye Orabere & Kiadum Edookor