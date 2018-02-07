Two Docked For Assaulting Motorist

Two brothers, Gabriel Sanya, 28, and Michael Sanya, 30, were last Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting a motorist.

The accused, residing at Iju-Ishaga in Agege near Lagos are facing a two-count charge of assault and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. S amuel Ishola, told the court that the accused committed the offences on January 8 at Iju Bus Stop in Agege.

lshola said that the accused assaulted one Sunday Akanni, a driver, working with LagBus over a misunderstanding on collecting balance of transport fare.

“Akanni sustained an eye injury, following a head-butt as well as several punches from the brothers during an argument,” the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened Section 172 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.R. Onilogbo, granted them bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of a two-year tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

Onilogbo adjourned the case until February 17 for mention.