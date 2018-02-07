RSG Mulls Plans To Employ Doctors

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that the state government will employ young Rivers doctors to work at new medical facilities that will come on stream this year.

Speaking during a meeting with house officers of the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMSH) at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday, Wike assured the house officers that they would be retained after their internship.

Wike said that his administration will complete the Mother and Child Hospital, Air Force Base, Rumuomasi, Bori General Hospital, Degema Zonal Hospital and Okehi Zonal Hospital, this year.

He said: “We must start employing our doctors after they complete their internship. This has nothing to do with the economy.

“I thank God that we have this opportunity to employ you after your internship”, he added.

The governor stated that his administration will assist the house officers to carry out their voluntary medical outreach to the less privileged persons.

Wike said that the Rivers State Government will continue to invest in healthcare programmes as a means to building the health infrastructure of the state.

The governor thanked the house officers for coming forward to appreciate him for approving and funding their internship.

Leader of the House Officers of the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital, Dr Woha Boobondah thanked the Rivers State governor for giving them the opportunity for their internship.

He solicited the support of the governor for the medical outreach programme to be carried out by the house officers.

“The purpose of coming here is to show appreciation to Governor Wike for his developmental strides and the opportunity for us to embark on our internship.

“We appreciate him because it was difficult for most of us to be accepted for internship”, he added.

