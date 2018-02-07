‘Principals’ Cup, Giving Youths Future Through Football’

The Fderal Capital Territory (FCT) Football Association (FA) Chairman, Musa Talle yesterday said the greatest gain of the Principals’ Cup football tournament was guaranteeing greater future for youths in football.

Talle told newsmen that secondary schools in FCT had the capacity to produce talented players who could make livelihood outside academics.

He expressed satisfaction with the competition which, according to him, is key to job and wealth creation.

Talle said that the association would not relent in supporting the Federal Government to reduce unemployment and youth restiveness in the country.

“Principals’ Cup has shown our youths that they have a future in football after school.

“It has created a positive and resourceful consciousness in them that they can earn a living through football,’’ he said.

The FA boss explained that there had been great success so far made since the inception of the competition.

According to him, it has given rise to hard work borne out of passion for football among the various secondary schools.

“Schools like FOSLA Academy are now working hard day by day to retain their honour and position, while others are also working to dispatch them,’’ he said.

He solicited for sponsorship from stakeholders to improve on the successes so far recorded.

The Principals’ Cup is an annual football competition aimed at fostering camaraderie and identifying local football talents at the grassroots.