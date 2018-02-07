Police Arraign Two Over N5.9m Cables Theft

Two men, Gabriel Emmanuel and Joseph Eze, who allegedly stole cables valued at N5.9 million belonging to Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife were last Friday, brought before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun State.

The accused Emmanuel, 24 and Eze, 40 are standing trial over a three-count charge of conspiracy, damage to property and stealing.

The duo pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mr Olalekan Ijiyode granted them bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must be a civil servant of not less than Grade Level 08, while both of them should reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Sunday Osanyintuyi told the court that the accused with others still at large, committed the offences on January 27 at 2.30 a.m. on Road 12, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

According to Osanyintuyi, the accused wilfully damaged 150mm cables with the intent to stealing it.

He alleged that the accused also stole cables valued at N5.9 million, property of the university.

The prosecutor said the case was reported on January 27 at “C” Police Divisional Headquarters, Ile-Ife.

The offences contravened Sections 383, 390 (9), 451 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Ben Adirieje, applied orally for the bail of the accused with a promise they will not jump bail.

The case was adjourned until February 14 for hearing.