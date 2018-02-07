Our Game Against Go Round Was Difficult – Eguma

The technical adviser of Rivers United football club of Port Harcourt , Stanley Eguma has confessed that the match against city rivals Go Round FC of Omoku was a difficult game in spite the 1-0 victory.

He explained that his players was not good in the first phase of the game, but came up strong in the second stanza.

Eguma said these while responding to sports journalists shortly after his side narrowly defeated Go Round, at Yakubu Gowon stadium, Port Harcourt, on Sunday , in one of week six games in the Nigeria Professional Football League .(NPFL).

According to him, the victory came through strong attacks and pressure that eventually gave his team the penalty in their favour.

“A battle like this it is always difficult. I must say that first half was not a good game for us, but second half we came up very strong and attack massively that gave us the penalty.

I commended my players for coming up strong to win the game.

Besides, the two teams have known themselves and it is local derby” Eguma said.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Coach of Go Round FC, Ngozi Elechi denied that the loss was borne out of inexperience playerws in his team, saying that most of his players have played big clubs.

According to him, their performance in the game demonstrated that they can beat any team in NPFL.

“I will not accept that my players are inexperience, these same players have played big clubs, in fact their performance today has shown that they can defeat any team, because they have the potentials” Elechi said.

Tonye Orabere