Ortom Cautions Motorcyclists On Jungle Justice

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has admonished members of Benue Motorcycle Association (BEMOA) against taking laws into their hands during crisis describing it as ‘unlawful’.

Ortom gave the advice yesterday in Makurdi when BEMOA members led by its President, Mr Patrick Tachin paid him a visit.

The governor urged them to always alert security agencies in case of security breach instead of carrying out jungle justice which was unconstitutional.

“Tackling security challenge is the sole responsibility of security agencies and not for anyone to take laws into his or her hands, no matter the circumstances.

“I urge you to partner with the state government to fight insecurity in the state, as security is the responsibility of all and sundry.

“The security agencies need the support of the public to succeed,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Mr Fatai Owoseni encouraged the association to strive to register its members as another means of checking insecurity.

Owoseni urged them to refrain from spreading fake information, adding that the command under his watch would not tolerate impunity.

Responding, the BEMOA President, Mr Tachin pledged on behalf of his members that they would comply with the governors directive and work together to address security challenges in the state.

Tachin appealed to the governor to provide reflective jackets for them to distinguish them from other motorcycle riders who were not registered.