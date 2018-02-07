Nine Countries Arrive PH For AWC

No fewer than nine countries have arrived Port Harcourt, Rivers for the Africa Wrestling Championship slated for February 7 to February 11.

Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Namibia, Kenya and Burundi have arrived for the event holding at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre in Port Harcourt.

Daniel Igali, the president, Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) told newsmen that they are still expecting more countries for the tournament.

“These are not just the number of countries competing. We are still in touch with some countries and they assured us of coming.

“You know they all can’t arrive same day, some will arrive today and I believe those that don’t will arrive Wednesday morning.

Nigeria has 90 male and female wrestlers who would compete in the cadet, junior and senior categories at the championship, which it is hosting for the first time.