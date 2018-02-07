NDDC Dismisses Media Reports On Board Tenure Expiration

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has dismissed as misleading and false, a media report (not The Tide) purporting that the commission has confirmed the expiration of the tenure of its board.

A statement signed by Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs of the commission, Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday, denied allegations that NDDC spokesperson confirmed the report in an interview with an online newspaper.

The statement read, “We read with dismay, disappointment and displeasure the sensational and grossly misleading story published on Monday, February 5, 2018, which seeks to create the dubious impression that the Director, Corporate Affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), “confirmed that the tenure of the Governing Board of the Commission had expired.

“We want to state categorically that at no time during a telephone conversation with the said media, did Mr. Abosede say what the headline and lead paragraph purport him to have said and demand the publication of the recording and full transcript of that so-called interview. Indeed, the rest of the report, particularly where Mr. Abosede is quoted, proves that no such statement was either made, implied or categorically stated.

“The headline for this report was perhaps written before the reporter spoke with the Director, Corporate Affairs, and this is sad and far from being professional.

“We wish to state that the commission is fully aware that a suit (FHC/PH/CS/170/2017) has been filed on this matter and Mr. Abosede could, therefore, not have commented on an on-going court proceeding nor make the statement falsely credited to him. That would be subjudice.

“While the commission remains eager and open to engage with the media to provide information necessary for diligent and professional news reporting, we wish to state that truth must remain the bedrock upon which journalism thrives and every society flourishes,” the statement added.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana