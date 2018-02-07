Man In Court Over Fraud

A 39-year- old man, Igben Manson, last Monday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for alleged N360,000 fraud.

Manson, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of obtaining by false pretences.

The prosecutor, Insp. Akpan Ikem told the court that the accused committed the offence on November 26 at Mowo Bus Stop in Badagry, Lagos State.

Ikem alleged that the accused collected the money from the complainant, Mrs Joy Uholo, with a promise that he would help her buy some bags of rice and cartons of turkey; a representation he knew was false.

“The accused collected the money from the complainant that he would buy some bags of rice and turkey within a certain period of time which he did not do.

“The accused converted the money into his personal use and disappeared and he was later caught by the police,” he said. Ikem said the offence contravened Section 312 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Jimoh Adefioye granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties should provide evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Adefioye adjourned the case until February 27 for mention.