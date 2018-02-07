Ex-Lawmaker Lists Gains Of State Police

A former member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Gbadebo Ayinde, has lauded the recommendation of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s panel for the creation of state police.

Ayinde told newsmen yesterday in Osogbo that the creation of state police was long overdue.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led APC panel on restructuring recommended, among others, the creation of state police.

Ayinde said that the establishment of the state police would help in minimising the crime rate in the country.

According to him, it is not proper for a governor who is the chief security officer of a state not to be in control of the police.

“For instance, if the Benue governor is in control of the state police, probably the ugly incident in that state would have been minimised.

“In my opinion, the creation of state police is long overdue and it is a welcome development by the APC Panel on restructuring,” he said.

Ayinde, however, urged that proper mechanism be put in place to ensure that state police would not be used to victimise the opposition by those in power.

Also speaking with newsmen, an Osun lawmaker, Mr Tunde Olatunji, says the creation of state police is the best option for Nigeria.

Olatunji, APC lawmaker representing Ife North Constituency in the state assembly, said there was nothing wrong with state police since they had legislature and judiciary.

He said that the introduction of state police would minimise security challenges through more effective policing and enforcement of state laws.

“If a state makes laws but lacks power to enforce such laws, then there cannot be any result.

“Due to our multi-cultural and multi-ethnic nature, we cannot continue to close our eyes to the establishment of state police,” Olatunji said.

He said that possible abuse or misuse of state police by politicians could be checked if there were strong institutions and proper monitoring.