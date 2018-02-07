Energy Efficiency: A Win-Win Solution

Energy efficiency is basically achieved by reducing energy use and cutting down on energy waste, thereby making energy more affordable for the end users.We can reduce energy bills, make our energy system more sustainable, and drive down greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency implementation.

Too often, the government institutions and corporate organisations have neglected the role that energy demand reduction can play in managing our energy system which impacts on business operations and economy. Yet measures that reduce demand can contribute in a more cost-effective way in meeting our energy and climate goals than supply-side measures. And that is why energy efficiency – as a way of reducing demand – takes pride of place at the centre of a win-win solution.

Reducing energy demand saves money, improves affordability by the customers and cuts pollution, while enhancing grid reliability and resiliency. This strategy sets the direction for energy efficiency policy.

According to Jose Correia Nunes, the EU head of Cooperation, “Investing in energy efficiency reduces demand, saves cost, improves energy security and delivery of more services to consumers, as well as,fosters economic growth”

Energy efficiency is a measure of energy used for delivering a given service. Improving energy efficiency means getting more from the available energy that is used.

There are different ways to improve energy efficiency including innovation, which could lead to greater output with less energy, and cutting out wasted energy using efficient appliances, which reduces energy needed while maintaining output level.

There is no cheaper, cleaner energy than energy that isn’t needed. Not only does energy efficiency save money and reduce emissions, it also promotes innovation and creates jobs in a large value chain that spans the country, making our economy stronger, with higher per capita income; which makes it easier for the energy consumers to offset their energy bills as at when due.

Obviously, conserving energy is an important issue for every energy user. By saving energy, it can help reduce costs, preserve natural resources and mitigate the climate impacts associated with energy production and use. So, the message is twofold: Energy-efficient technology is essential for our digital future and these technologies can enable energy savings across the entire economy. As more systems are enabled with energy-efficient digital technology, end users save money and energy suppliers have more energy to distribute with lesser impact on the distribution networks.

Hence, implementing energy efficiency projects would lead to the followings: reduced aggregate technical, commercial and collection (ATC&C) losses; reduced loading on our feeders; deferred investment on feeder construction or relief/reinforcement transformer installations; increased collection efficiency at the areas targeted; better community relations with PHED; reduced complaints and dispute with communities; more power available to other customers; more reliable service to these areas; as well as reduced regulatory exposure.

And to optimize the benefits of energy efficiency programme projects, the following strategies could be utilized: provision of incentive prices by the NERC that reflect the real energy costs; the establishment of appropriate institutional and regulatory frameworks; a collaboration between the public and private sector to develop complete energy efficiency services, including access to funding; good planning, a regular strengthening and proper enforcement of regulations; quality control of equipment coming into the country and certification processes; institutional promotion of innovative measures, and extensive public awareness on energy efficiency potentials.

To this end, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company has been setting the leadership pace in the heart of energy efficiency programme in Nigeria, through project executions within her network areas.

Ajaegbu is Manager, Energy Efficiency Programme / Demand Side Management, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company.

Franklin Ajaegbu